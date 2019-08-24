Cricket Australia logo
Cricket Australia launches aboriginal-inspired uniform for women's team match against England

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:37 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 24 (ANI): The Australian women's cricket team will wear an aboriginal designed uniform when they take on England in a T20I on February 1 next year at Manuka Oval in Canberra.
A collaborative project between Cricket Australia (CA), aboriginal artists Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen and CA's official apparel partner Asics, the uniform pays homage to the 1868 aboriginal cricket team and symbolises Australian cricket's commitment to reconciliation.
The uniform will feature two sides: the front featuring the walkabout wickets logo representing past, present and future aboriginal cricketers and the back of the strip illustrates women as warriors possessing strength and intelligence whilst standing with each other.
Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner said in a press release: "I'm very proud of my aboriginal heritage and to be able to represent my country and culture in this way is a significant moment for me the women's team."
"As part of the touring party that celebrated the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team to tour England, I realise how powerful valuing culture through symbols like uniforms can be about telling stories and raising awareness," she added.
The T20I fixture between Australia and England will form part of an inaugural 'Reconciliation Round' where all community, club, and Premier Cricket teams will be encouraged to celebrate and learn more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and culture and show their commitment to reconciliation.
Asics Australia's Managing Director Mark Brunton said: "Asics are proud to have worked on this unique design with Cricket Australia and we look forward to seeing the women's team take the field on 1 February wearing the distinctive new kit."
Before each game, both teams will form a barefoot huddle as a mark of respect in connecting to country and demonstrate Australian cricket's commitment to reconciliation. The huddle will be the one consistent act that CA will encourage clubs right across Australia to participate in.
CA will soon launch its second reconciliation action plan which will have a list of approximately 100 commitments that the organisation will aim to achieve over the next three years. (ANI)

