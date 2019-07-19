Cricket Australia board
Cricket Australia board

Cricket Australia supports ICC's concussion substitutes move

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:38 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Friday supported the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to introduce concussion substitutes ahead of the men's Ashes series, beginning August 1 in the UK.
Concussion substitutes have been trialled at domestic level in Australia since the 2016-17 season.
At its annual conference in London, ICC confirmed that concussion substitutes will come into effect in the international cricket from August 1, the same day men's Ashes between Australia and England commence at Edgbaston.
The replacement player will need to be a like-for-like to the one substituted out and will be subject to the approval of the match referee.
Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, Alex Kountouris welcomed the ICC decision, saying, "Cricket Australia has been trialling concussion substitutes since 2016-17 in domestic limited-overs matches (one-day and T20) and since 2017-18 in first-class domestic matches. The introduction of the substitutes has been well received across Australian Cricket by players, coaches and medical staff."
"It has allowed medical staff to assess players with a suspected concussion during matches free of the pressures of leaving a team one player short. Additionally, the rule will also allow players to declare symptoms of concussion (that can sometimes occur well after the incident), knowing that their team will not be disadvantaged," Kountouris added.
Cricket Australia's Interim Executive General Manager Team Performance, Belinda Clark said that the Australian board is proud to have played a leading role in the decision-making of the concussion substitutes
"We welcome the introduction of concussion substitutes for international cricket. It's something we're proud to have been at the forefront of and we're delighted the ICC has agreed to not only introduce it but also to ensure it is in place for the start of the men's Ashes series that marks the beginning of the World Test Championship," she said.
"The first opportunity to apply this for the Australian women's Team will be in the ICC International Women's championship series against the West Indies in September. The measure places player welfare front and centre and anything that does that has to be applauded," Clark added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:32 IST

Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year

Wellington [New Zealand], July 19 (ANI): England's all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday was nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:27 IST

Huge honour to be amidst cricket giants: Cathryn Fitzpatrick...

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Former Australia fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Thursday said it was a huge honour to gain recognition alongside legends of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:39 IST

Allan Donald inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:12 IST

This is not how I wanted to go: Raza on Zimbabwe Cricket Suspension

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:11 IST

Sachin Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday became the latest cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:23 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Perry strengthens Aussies to 265/3 at stumps on Day 1

Taunton [UK], July 19 (ANI): Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 84 put Australia in a comfortable position, reaching 265 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day One of the one-off Test against England in the Women's Ashes here at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:22 IST

AB de Villiers shines on T20 Blast debut

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): South African batsman made an impressive debut in England's domestic T20 competition Vitality Blast as he played a match-winning knock of 88 runs for Middlesex on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:22 IST

Nigerian John Obi Mikel announces retirement from international football

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel on Thursday announced his retirement from international football. His decision comes after the end of Nigeria's campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:52 IST

BCCI to use 'limited DRS' during Ranji Trophy knockout matches

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be using 'limited DRS' during the Ranji Trophy knockout matches from this season to avoid howlers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:31 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Indian men's, women's teams proceed to semis

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian men and women team booked their semi-final slots after winning their super eights group matches in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:16 IST

ICC suspends Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:15 IST

India tour of WI: No selection meeting on July 19, says BCCI

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that there is no selection meeting on Friday to decide India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Read More
iocl