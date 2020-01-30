Cricket Australia to consider sanctions after U-19 team gets caught in racism row

Sydney [Australia], Jan 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia's integrity chief Sean Carroll on Thursday said that the body will consider imposing sanctions after their team members were caught in a "casual racism" row in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.

"Cricket Australia will consider sanctions upon their return home from South Africa, which will include but not be limited to education and cultural sensitivity training. Most of the players do not have their parents present with them in South Africa and some of them are minors. Accordingly, we believe it is appropriate to consider sanctions upon their return home," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Carroll as saying.

The incident happened when Australia's batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk posted a photo on Instagram following a match last week, to showcase his excitement after advancing to the quarter-finals.

Few of his teammates commented on the photo and these now-deleted comments have not been received well as the players evidently made fun of the non-English speakers.

Ollie Davies, Australia's all-rounder commented, saying that McGurk will play for India one day.

While, batsman Liam Scott wrote: "Sir, give me Whatsapp number I want to be friend".

"We are extremely disappointed that some of the Australian under-19 squad members have used inappropriate language in posts on social media, which we reported to the ICC as soon as it came to our attention," Caroll said.

"Some of that language could be interpreted as ridiculing non-native English language speakers. I have spoken to the players this morning and expressed in no uncertain terms that such language has no place in society and falls well short of the standards we expect as Australian cricketers," the statement added.

Australia lost their quarter-final clash against India by 74 runs, and now they will take on either Pakistan or Afghanistan in the 5th playoff semi-final. (ANI)

