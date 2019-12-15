Cricket Australia welcomes Federal Government commitment to the WACA Ground

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 15 (ANI): Cricket Australia and the Western Australian Cricket Association welcomed a 30 million dollar funding investment from the Federal government for the WACA ground improvement project on Sunday.

Acknowledging the development, Australian men's team coach, Justin Langer in an official statement said, "It's terrific the Federal Government is committed to the future of the WACA Ground, with all its history that is held so dear not just by me, but every other West Australian cricketer who has had the chance to play there."

Cricket Australia will also provide 4 million dollars and WACA will raise another 10 million dollars through the WA cricket foundation, with the hope that a commitment from the State Government will be secured.

"Today's announcement is a historic moment for the WACA Ground and very significant for Australian Cricket," said Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

"This investment will revitalise the WACA Ground and ensure that it will continue to serve as the Home of Cricket in WA for many years to come," he added. (ANI)

