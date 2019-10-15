Cricket coaching camp organised for boys and girls from Commonwealth countries in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A cricket coaching camp has been organised for boys and girls under 16 years of age from Commonwealth countries at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The camp began on October 1 this year and will conclude on October 30.

A total of 35 participants are taking part in the camp out of which 18 are boys and 17 are girls.

Children from 16 Commonwealth countries are taking part in the camp which is the first of its kind.

It is being held adhering to the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in April 2018 in London. This camp is fully sponsored by the Government of India.

The girls and boys teams are being trained on various aspects of the game by an experienced panel of coaches.

The various components of the training include medical assessment, musculoskeletal screenings, need-based strength training, video analysis, skill assessments, planning etc.

This coaching camp is aimed at strengthening bonds among the youth of Commonwealth countries through the medium of sports. (ANI)

