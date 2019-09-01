India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

Cricket fraternity applauds Jasprit Bumrah's maiden Test hat-trick

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Sunday applauded India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's on his career maiden Test hat-trick against West Indies in the ongoing second Test.
The 25-year-old became the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.
Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.
Bumrah returned with the figure of 6-16 in his 9.1 overs. After the spell, he tweeted, "A day I won't forget ."

India batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and former spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Bumrah for his brilliant bowling spell.
"Great first hundred by @Hanumavihari and an incredible hat-trick by @Jaspritbumrah93.. Indian cricket at its best! #INDvsWI," Dhawan tweeted.

"Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother," Harbhajan tweeted.

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop took to Twitter and wrote, "Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent."

Bumrah dismissed Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.
Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.
Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.
"The Carribean islands have seen so many fast bowling greats dish out their fury, and this performance from
@Jaspritbumrah93 would have made each of those greats extremely happy. Wow just wow. #WIvIND," Ashwin tweeted.

West Indies finished day two at 87/7 after bundling India out for 416 runs in the first innings.
Windies' innings got off to a bad start as Bumrah had John Campbell (2) caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant with just 10 runs on the board.
The 25-year-old dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls.
Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.
Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.
Opener Brathwaite was also sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah and with this the pacer scalped his fifth wicket in the innings, reducing Windies to 22/5. In the 15th over of the innings, Bumrah walked off the park as he felt pain in his left calf.
Skipper Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer retrieved the innings for Windies as they put up a 45-run stand, but their stint at the crease was ended by Mohammad Shami as he rattled the stumps of Hetmyer (34) reducing Windies to 67/6.
With 20 minutes of play left on the second day, Kohli brought his strike bowler back into the attack and Bumrah did not disappoint as he dismissed Holder (18) in the 29th over of the innings.
Windies did not lose any more wicket and the team ended the day at 87/7, still trailing India by 329 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:17 IST

