Former Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir (Photo/ ICC Twitter)
Cricket fraternity condoles demise of former Pak leg-spinner Abdul Qadir

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Various personalities from cricket fraternity has expressed grief over the demise of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir on Friday night due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore.
Remembering Qadir as a "champion bowler", India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always. A champion bowler, Great human being, you will be missed forever..condolences to the family.. #RIPabdulqadir."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted, "Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg-spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg-spin."

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Abdul Qadir the spin bowling stalwart from Pakistan. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIP," India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

"Sad to hear about the demise of Abdul Qadir. Was always mesmerised by his unique style of bowling and he was one of the best leg-spinners to play the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

"They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him. A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten," former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram tweeted.

"Sad news mate! Loved watching him bowl," former Australia bowler Brett Lee tweeted.

"Sad to find out about our legends Abdul Qadir and Abid Ali passing away. May Allah give courage to their families during this tough time InshAllah. Pls recite Fatiha for the two legends who elevated the name of Pakistan across the world," former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi tweeted.

The demise of the iconic cricketer due to the cardiac arrest was confirmed by his son Salman Qadir. (ANI)



