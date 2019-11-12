Pacer Deepak Chahar in action against Bangladesh (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Pacer Deepak Chahar in action against Bangladesh (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Cricket fraternity congratulates Deepak Chahar on taking hat-trick

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The cricket fraternity congratulated Deepak Chahar after the seamer became the first Indian male to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.
Chahar also recorded the best bowling figures in a T20I match.
Legendary Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9! He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages. Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider #INDvsBAN."

Chahar ended the match with figures of 6-7 beating the earlier record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis.
"Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler. Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs. Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN," tweeted VVS Laxman.

India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs on Sunday to win the three-match series 2-1.
Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144.
"Congratulations @deepak_chahar9 @ImRo45@bcci for the win .. never easy with so much dew," tweeted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

India and Bangladesh now take on each other in a two-match Test series.
The first match will be played from November 14-18. (ANI)

iocl