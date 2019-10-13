India won the second Test match by 137 runs and an innings against South Africa on Sunday. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
India won the second Test match by 137 runs and an innings against South Africa on Sunday. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Cricket fraternity congratulates Indian team on record-breaking victory

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team after it registered a massive victory over South Africa in the second Test match.
Former batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations Team India on a world record 11th consecutive Test series win. Great all-round performance and 200 points now in the World Test Championship, great beginning. #INDvSA."
India won the match by 137 runs and an innings. With this victory, India has sealed the three-match Test series. This is India's 11th consecutive series win on home soil, highest by any team.
On the ICC World Test Championship points table, India became the first team to touch the 200-point mark.
Congratulating the team, Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Well done team India @BCCI for winning the 2nd test and series against @OfficialCSA."
Kuldeep Yadav called Kohli's innings 'special' as he played an unbeaten knock of 254 runs.
"Well done boys, fabulous team effort from each and every one. Special innings by @imVkohli bhai," Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.
"Dominating series victory by team India. Fantastic play by #virat #jaddu #shami #umesh #ashwin #INDvsSA," Irfan Pathan tweeted.
Former batsman Mohammad Kaif also lauded the team's effort. He wrote: "So, in the end too easy and an 11th consecutive test series victory at home for India. Fantastic effort from the bowlers after Kohli showed his class. Congratulations Team India #INDvSA."
"Congratulations Team India on one more comprehensive win. Total team effort. Bowlers were brilliant throughout the match. Catching was good and @Wriddhipops was sensational. Keep it up. #INDvSA," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.
The third Test match between India and South Africa will start from October 19. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:59 IST

Will change medal's colour from silver to gold next time, says...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 13 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani, who bagged a silver in the Women's World Boxing Championship, said she will change her medal's colour to gold in the next edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:52 IST

Great team effort, spirit shown by boys: Virat Kohli after...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the teammates as they showcased a 'great team effort and spirited' performance after they won a second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:07 IST

George Linde to replace injured Keshav Maharaj in third Test...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 13 (ANI): South Africa spinner George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in the third Test match against India after the latter sustained a right-shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:46 IST

Mitchell Marsh sustains right-hand injury

Perth [Australia], Oct 13 (ANI): Western Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh on Sunday sustained a right-hand injury during his team's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:45 IST

Indian team arrive in Kolkata for upcoming clash against Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian team landed here on Sunday for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:32 IST

Pune Test: India defeat South Africa by 137 runs and an innings,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by 137 runs and an innings in the second Test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:53 IST

Sports ministry decides to make sporting infrastructure accessible to all

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Ministry of sports on Sunday decided to allow national and state sports federations, leagues and clubs to organise sports events in all sporting facilities owned by the government, free of cost, in an attempt of provide impetus to the Fit India Movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:51 IST

India's 22-member squad for National Coaching Camp announced

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Sunday announced a 22-member squad for the National Coaching Camp ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:46 IST

Winning silver on debut World Boxing Championship campaign is a...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday lauded Manju Rani for winning the silver medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships, saying winning the medal in her debut campaign is a great feat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:51 IST

Manju Rani loses finals of Women's World Boxing Championships,...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 13 (ANI): Manju Rani had to settle for a silver medal in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday as she lost the final match of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:47 IST

Happy and proud, says sister Vaishali after Praggnanandhaa wins...

Chennai [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After the 14-year-old R Praggnanandhaa won gold in the under-18 open category in the World Youth Chess Championship, his sister Vaishali said the whole family is 'happy and proud' of her brother's achievement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:56 IST

David Beckham congratulates Sergio Ramos for record-breaking appearance

Oslo [Norway], Oct 13 (ANI): Former footballer David Beckham on Sunday congratulated Sergio Ramos, who broke the Spain's appearance record.

Read More
iocl