Shikhar Dhwan (L) and Sachin Tendulkar (R)
Cricket fraternity extends Onam greetings

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Wednesday greeted netizens on the occasion of Onam.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Harbhajan Singh extended their wishes to their fans.
"Happy Onam to all of you. I had visited the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, and prayed to God, and I believe that is what saved me from the nasty bouncer to my neck. Loved the aarti I attended there Have a nice Sadya you all," Dhawan tweeted.

"Happy Onam to all Malayali friends .. specially to my friend @sreesanth36 .. have a good one," Singh tweeted.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman also wished their fans 'Happy Onam'.
"Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation. This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!" Tendulkar tweeted.

"May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!" Laxman tweeted.

"Onam greetings to everyone May we all be blessed with good health, happiness, and togetherness," Raina tweeted.

Onam is a harvest festival mainly celebrated in Kerala. It is celebrated to commemorate the Great King Mahabali, who according to the legends is said to visit Kerala on this auspicious occasion.
This 10-day long festivity witnesses people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat race, flower arrangement and tug of war among others. (ANI)

