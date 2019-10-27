Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Ravi Shastri (R)
Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Ravi Shastri (R)

Cricket fraternity extends wishes on Diwali

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): With the entire nation celebrating the festival of lights- 'Diwali' on Sunday, several personalities from the cricket fraternity extended wishes to their fans on social media on the occasion.
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan and coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy Diwali.
"Let the joy and spirit of Diwali give you and your family light, peace, prosperity and happiness. Wishing all of you a very #HappyDiwali," Dhawan tweeted.

"Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019," Shastri tweeted.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Ishant Sharma also greeted 'Happy Diwali' to their fans and followers.
Taking to Twitter Ashwin wrote, "Happy Deepavalli to all."

"A sky full of lights, mouth full of sweets, and a heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali! Best wishes!#Diwali #Diwali2019," Sharma tweeted.

Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also wished on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
"Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends & family this festival. #HappyDiwali," Pujara tweeted.

Diwali or Deepavali is a Hindu festival of lights, which is celebrated every autumn in the northern hemisphere. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

