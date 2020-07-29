Cricket fraternity hails Stuart Broad for completing 500 Test wickets

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Cricket fraternity praised England spearhead Stuart Broad after the right-handed bowler achieved a glorious milestone of 500 wickets in the longest format of the game on Tuesday.

Broad also became the second bowler from England to register 500 Test wickets. The achievement came after he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite in the 14th over of the Windies' second innings.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting termed Broad as a 'tough competitor' and congratulated him on 500 Test wickets.

"Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions," Ponting tweeted.



Former England skipper Paul Collingwood also congratulated Broad on such a 'huge achievement'

"Such a shame the ground can't be full for @StuartBroad8 500th test wicket but we are all watching in admiration of such a huge achievement. Incredible," Collingwood tweeted.



Legendary West Indian fast bowler Courtney Walsh recalled Broad bowling to his son when they both were kids and said the next goal should be 600 wickets.



"Congratulations to @StuartBroad8 on reaching 500 test wits hard work does pay off. I still remember you bowling to my son at Bristol when you both were kids.. well done and the sky is the limits next step 600," Walsh tweeted.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist said Broad is 'true champion'.



Broad is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format. The pacer currently has 500 wickets from 140 Test matches. (ANI)

