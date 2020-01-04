Cricket fraternity lauds Irfan Pathan as he announces retirement

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): As all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game, cricket fraternity on Saturday congratulated the pacer for a wonderful career.

"So many match-winning spells, numerous match-winning innings, one of the best all-rounders I have played with. You are a true champion @IrfanPathan my friend. Good luck for your second innings. Cheers," former cricketer and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir tweeted.



"Wish you great 2nd inn my brother @IrfanPathan what a champion bowler and a fighter on the field.. god bless you brother.. lots of love #irfanpathan #irfanretired," spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.



"Was such a joy to see #IrfanPathan evolve from an aspiring 17yr old cricketer when I first saw him into a mature International Cricketer. You can be very proud of what u have achieved not only as a cricketer but also in mentoring young cricketers from J&K. A very happy 2nd innings," former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.



"Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan. Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup finals and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed," former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.



The 35-year-old had played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007.



He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the Player of the Match.

Pathan is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

He last played a match for India in 2012 against Sri Lanka. Pathan is currently performing the role of mentor-cum-coach for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team. (ANI)

