Cricket fraternity mourns demise of Bob Willis

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Several members from the cricket fraternity mourned the demise of former England cricketer Bob Willis.

Willis passed away on Wednesday aged 70.

"Such a sad time for cricket fans all around the world. Rest In Peace Bob. You shall be remembered forever for what you have done on the pitch! #BobWillis," former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards tweeted.



"I wasn't fortunate enough to see him bowl but loved his sense of humour and insights on the game. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bob Willis. #RIPBobWillis," spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.



"Gutted to hear the news of Bob Willis passing. A lovely person with a great humour who was so proud of England cricket. Legend," England pacer Stuart Broad tweeted.



"Incredibly sad to hear the news about Bob Willis. He was a true great, generous in sharing his knowledge about the game and a lovely man. RIP Bob,' England pacer James Anderson tweeted.



"So sad at the news of bob Willis .. may his soul rest in peace .. love to his entire family .. India Will miss a stalwart," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tweeted. "Such sad news. Bob was an English legend, inspired a generation of fast bowlers around the world & was a good bloke. RIP mate #bobwillis #RIPBob #englandcricket #FBC," former Australia pacer Glenn Mcgrath tweeted.



"Bob Willis was completely different off air, to the, 'man off his long run', on air! Very very funny man and loved life! He will be missed...! #RIPBob," former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tweeted.



Willis played 90 Tests for England and he also led the side between 1982 and 1984.

He is still remembered for his performance in Ashes in 1981. He had recorded the figures of 8-43 in the third Test at Headingley.

He led England in 18 Tests and 29 ODIs and he finally called time on his career in 1984. (ANI)