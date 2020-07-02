Cricket fraternity mourns over demise of Everton Weekes

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday mourned over the demise of Everton Weekes, who died at the age of 95.

The legendary West Indies' batsman, Weekes, was a part of the famous Three Ws - alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott.

West Indies' Daren Sammy took to Twitter and wrote: "We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace."

Weekes made his Test debut at age 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley and his final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri wrote: "Saddened by passing away of Sir Everton Weekes who was the last of the famous 'Three Ws'. A true humble great of the game. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir Weekes' family and fans in this hour of grief. RIP Sir @windiescricket."

Former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman also extended condolences to Weekes family.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of WI legend Sir. Everton Weekes. Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee. Condolences to his family and friends," Anil Kumble tweeted.

Laxman wrote, "Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend, Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

In his career, Weekes played 48 Test matches and made 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 per innings. This included a world record five consecutive centuries in 1948. In all first-class cricket, he played 152 matches and scored 12,010 runs at an average of 55.34 with a top score of 304 not out. (ANI)

