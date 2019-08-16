Former Indian cricket V B Chandrasekhar (Photo/ TNPL Twitter)
Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden death of VB Chandrasekhar

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity on Friday mourned the sudden demise of former swashbuckling cricketer V B Chandrasekhar at the age of 57 on Thursday.
V B, as he was popularly known, had played for India in seven ODIs between 1988 and 1990. He died at his residence in Chennai yesterday. The body was recovered by police who have registrered a case of suicide in this connection.
Several cricketers poured their heartfelt condolences on the death of a multi-faceted personality who was a national selector and was running a coaching academy besides owning a team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar mentioned in his tweet about his fond memories of the former cricketer.
"Very sad to hear of the passing away of V B Chandrasekhar. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family." tweeted Tendulkar


"Shocked to hear about the passing away of V B Chandrasekhar. Condolences to his family and loved ones." tweeted exceptional fielder Mohammad Kaif

"Shocked to hear the news of the passing of former Indian cricketer V B Chandrasekhar...soo knowledgeable, calm and had such a great sense of humor. In fact, we were having a few laughs on Monday in Tirunelveli #tnpl. #Sad Rest in peace VB bro !!!" tweeted former Sri Lankan cricketer Russel Arnold

"Sad and shocking news..deepest condolences to the family.RIP" Ajit Agarkar tweeted

"My deepest condolences to the family of V B Chandrasekhar. May your soul RIP Sir." tweeted Shikhar Dhawan.

Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. He scored a 57-ball century in that match, a record which was broken by Rishab Pant only a couple of years.
He played seven ODIs for India and also featured in 81 first-class matches, scoring 4,999 runs including a double ton.(ANI)

iocl