Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam

Cricket fraternity pays tributes to 'missile man' Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:18 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Tuesday paid tributes to former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.
Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir shared a picture of the 'missile man' along with a quote in Hindi on his Twitter handle.

"Humble tributes to Dr #APJAbdulKalam ji on his birth anniversary, one of the greatest Indians to have walked the planet Kalam Sahab ko Salaam," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Paying tributes to Dr. Kalam, former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "Tribute to Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. His thoughts & vision are a treasure to safeguard and continue to inspire."

"Respected Dr. #APJAbdulKalam Ji, remembering you on your birth anniversary. What the 'Missile Man' has done for our nation is invaluable. Thank you for taking India to unimaginable heights, you are always in our thoughts and prayers." tweeted Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

"Tributes to an absolute inspiration and a role model, Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. In awe of his greatness, what a man," tweeted former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, better known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his contributions towards the development of the country's missile projects was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the 'People's President' for his friendly nature to one and all.
The former President suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and passed away while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:31 IST

I don't go looking for them, records are looking for me: Ronaldo...

Leeds [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me, said Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his career's 700th goal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:13 IST

Going to fight for my place in Chelsea, says Olivier Giroud

Leeds [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Chelsea's Olivier Giroud said that he will fight for his place in the club.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:37 IST

CoA submits its eleventh and final status report to SC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to formally discharge the CoA vide orders dated January 2, 2017, and January 30, 2017, in its final and eleventh status report.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:24 IST

Virat has done great job, says Shane Watson

Dubai [UAE], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson lauded India cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday saying that the skipper has done a wonderful job.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:36 IST

BCCI elections final nomination list revealed, nominee scrutiny today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The final nomination list for the Board of Cricket for Control in India's (BCCI) elections was revealed on Monday and the nominee scrutiny will take place later today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:53 IST

Indian tennis team writes to AITA, seeking venue change for Davis Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Indian tennis team has written to All India Tennis Association (AITA) expressing reluctance to travel to Pakistan for their Davis Cup clash. The national body will now write to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) seeking a change of venue, considering the str

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:05 IST

Cricket coaching camp organised for boys and girls from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A cricket coaching camp has been organised for boys and girls under 16 years of age from Commonwealth countries at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:41 IST

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham mocks ICC's scrapping of boundary...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Tuesday mocked International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to scrap the boundary countback rule for deciding the winner of a match if the super over ends in a tie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:27 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo registers 700 career goals

Kyiv [Ukraine], Oct 15 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (local time) became only the sixth player in the history of football to register 700 career goals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:06 IST

Kiren Rijiju remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:31 IST

England players suffer racist abuse during Euro 2020 Qualifier

Sofia [Bulgaria], Oct 15 (ANI): England football players were subjected to racial abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifying match against Bulgaria on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:13 IST

Phil Simmons appointed the head coach of West Indies men's cricket team

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 15 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed former West Indies player Phil Simmons as the new head coach of the men's team.

Read More
iocl