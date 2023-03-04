Cricket fraternity remembers Australian spin great Shane Warne on his first death anniversary

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): World cricket fraternity took to social media on Saturday to remember the late Australian spin great Shane Warne, who passed away on this day last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

England Cricket, the official handle of Australia's arch-rival England, took to Twitter saying, "Never forgotten, Warney."



Cricket Australia also remembered Warne and former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh, who also passed away on the same day.

"We lost two icons of Australian cricket one year ago today. You are greatly missed, Rod and Warnie," tweeted Cricket Australia.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a global cricketing body with considerable global influence and "guardians of the laws of cricket", also tweeted, "Today we remember one of the very best to play the game. Shane Warne will forever be in our thoughts."

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who had many back-and-forth battles with the spinner on field, said that he misses Shane not only as a great cricketer, but also as a friend.

"We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!," tweeted Tendulkar.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist also remembered Rod, "the man who inspired me to chase a dream" and Warne, "the bloke who was a dream to have on your side".

"To the man who inspired me to chase a dream and the bloke who was a dream to have on your side...may you both continue to #RIP," tweeted Gilchrist.

Former England batter and Ashes-winning skipper Michael Vaughan also tweeted, "RIP King ... #Warney."



Warne passed away on March 4 after a suspected heart attack while vacationing in Thailand. One of the most loved and followed cricketers in history, the Victorian single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s.

And, by the time he bid adiue to the sport in 2007, Warne had become the first bowler to collect 700 Test wickets.

Warne finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second on the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka at 1,347.

Warne, known to his Baggy Green mates as 'Warnie', also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once. (ANI)