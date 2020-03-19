Cricket fraternity urges people to observe 'Janta curfew' on March 22

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday urged people to observe "Janta curfew", an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to contain coronavirus.

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to write: "Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care @PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona."

Modi had appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation.

India coach Ravi Shastri also asked people to observe Janta Curfew.

"Let's join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia," Ravi Shastri tweeted.

On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote: "Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia."

India batsman KL Rahul also expresses his concern over the spread of COVID-19 and hailed the efforts being put in by the medical professionals in the country.

"These are testing times for all and I salute the work being done by our doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country. I urge everyone as responsible citizens to follow the measures put in place by the government. Be safe and alert. #IndiaFightsCorona," KL Rahul. (ANI)

