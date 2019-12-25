Cricket fraternity wishes fans 'Merry Christmas'

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Wednesday extended greetings to their fans on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter and wished everyone Merry Christmas.



Indian cricketer Shubman Gill tweeted a picture of himself and captioned it as, "I wish you a merry Christmas..."



Former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardena took to Instagram to wish his fans and shared a picture of a red glittered Christmas ball. The caption to the post read, "Wishing all a Merry Christmas!!! Have a blessed season #peace #christmas".



Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews also extended greetings on Christmas to his fans.



His tweet reads, "May this Christmas bring joy, happiness and May Jesus Christ's light shine upon you. Stay blessed everyone."

South African seam bowler Kagiso Rabada wished everyone Merry Christmas.



Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

