Cricket fraternity wishes Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

India batsman Kedar Jadhav took to Twitter to write: "Happy birthday brother @hardikpandya7 wish u a speedy recovery see u soon."

"Happy birthday Chintu brother Get well soon," spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the all-rounder.

"Happy Birthday @hardikpandya7 Wish you a speedy recovery Back on the field soon," the BCCI tweeted.

Kuldeep Yadav wrote: "Happy birthday @hardikpandya7 prayers up bro for a speedy recovery."

"Happy birthday bro @hardikpandya7! Let the fire and passion in your belly for the game always remain the same! Have a great year ahead..," Robin Uthappa tweeted.

Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London and is currently recovering from the same.

Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. (ANI)

