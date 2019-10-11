India all-rounder Hardik Pandya
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Cricket fraternity wishes Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.
India batsman Kedar Jadhav took to Twitter to write: "Happy birthday brother @hardikpandya7 wish u a speedy recovery see u soon."
"Happy birthday Chintu brother Get well soon," spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the all-rounder.
"Happy Birthday @hardikpandya7 Wish you a speedy recovery Back on the field soon," the BCCI tweeted.
Kuldeep Yadav wrote: "Happy birthday @hardikpandya7 prayers up bro for a speedy recovery."
"Happy birthday bro @hardikpandya7! Let the fire and passion in your belly for the game always remain the same! Have a great year ahead..," Robin Uthappa tweeted.
Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London and is currently recovering from the same.
Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:53 IST

Kohli breaks Don Bradman's record, now has most 150+ scores as captain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as captain in international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:33 IST

Sports fraternity wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, many sportspersons flooded the social media with wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:49 IST

Romelu Lukaku becomes first Belgian player to score 50 goals

Brussels [Belgium], Oct 11 (ANI): Romelu Lukaku became the first player to score 50 goals for Belgium as he helped his team thrash San Marini in the Euro 2020 qualifiers here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:38 IST

Test match pitches in India boring, far too in favour of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan On Friday slammed cricket pitches in India for the Test format, saying that the 22-yard offer more for the batsman in the first three to four days of the match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:36 IST

Virat Kohli first Indian to score 40 international hundreds as captain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday registered his 26th Test century and as a result, became the first Indian to score 40 hundreds as skipper.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:33 IST

Shane Watson Twitter account gets hacked

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): It seems as if former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson became the latest prey of social media hackers, with his Twitter account being hacked for a short period on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:02 IST

Fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket: Kapil Dev

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has said that the fast bowling attack has changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four to five years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:13 IST

VAR increases level of excitement in a football match: Referee...

Leeds [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina has said that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) only increases the level of excitement in a football match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:45 IST

Fan destroys Pak skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's hoarding after loss against SL

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The not so impressive performance of Pakistan cricket team is amplifying Pakistan skipper's Sarfaraz Ahmed's problems, who after facing severe criticism during the World Cup, has to now witness his hoarding getting destroyed in the aftermath of recent T20I series lo

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:23 IST

Cricket Australia announces landmark parental policy

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 11 (ANI): In what can be seen as a landmark decision in women's cricket, Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced a new parental leave policy to support professional cricketers through pregnancy, adoption and their return to play.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:39 IST

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of top three goalkeepers in Asia:...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Former India goalkeeper Sandip Nandy feels that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of the top goalkeepers in Asia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:32 IST

BCCI bars 8 state units from attending AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

Read More
iocl