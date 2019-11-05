Indian skipper Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Cricket fraternity wishes 'run machine' Kohli on his 31st birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run machine-turned 31 today.
From legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag to stalwarts of the sport, like VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes for Kohli on his special day.
Posting a picture with Kohli, Sehwag wrote, "May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho
@imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli."

"Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli. Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Laxman.

Kaif who redefined agility in the cricket field termed Kohli a 'legend'.
"In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend
@imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Kaif.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared Kohli's maiden ODI hundred on their Twitter handle.
"As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine.
#HappyBirthdayVirat."


"Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field,
@imVkohli. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success!," tweeted Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

Kohli had received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna last year. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:41 IST

