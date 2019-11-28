India batsman Suresh Raina
India batsman Suresh Raina

Cricket fraternity wishes Suresh Raina on his 33rd birthday!

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 09:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As India batsman, Suresh Raina celebrates his 33rd birthday today, wishes continue to pour in for the 'Southpaw'.
Many cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the left-handed batsman who was the first Men in Blue to register centuries in all three formats of the game.
"Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRaina. May you continue with your hard work and entertain. Best wishes always! #HappyBirthdayRaina," former batsman Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Raina's Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a video of his innings against Kings XI Punjab in the tournament and captioned the post as: "It's a ritual to start 27/11 with this 87 against Kings XI! #WhistlePodu #HappyBirthdayRaina @ImRaina".
"Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter and joy @ImRaina #HappyBirthdayRaina," former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Happy birthday brother @ImRaina have a super-duper birthday..looking forward to see you roaring this year for @ChennaiIPL fully fit.. #mripl much love," spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Happy birthday Suresh Raina! Did you know he was the first Indian player to score a century for his country in Test, ODI and T20I cricket," ICC tweeted.

Raina is the only Indian batsman to have scored centuries in both ODI and T20I World Cups. He has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.
He made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka while his first game in the longest format came in 2010 against the same opponent.
Raina had gone on to score a century in his maiden Test.
The left-handed batsman has the second-highest number of runs in the IPL. He has scored 5368 runs from 189 innings for CSK and is only behind Royal Challengers Banglore's skipper Virat Kohli.
Raina has smashed 189 sixes in the IPL and he is on the fifth place in the list of batsmen with the most number of sixes in the tournament. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:25 IST

Will provide all facilities to Haryana players: Sports Minister...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Wednesday said that the government would provide all facilities to the players who will contest for their qualification for the Olympics 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:11 IST

MS Dhoni recalls two moments close to his heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni on Wednesday recalled two moments, which are closest to his heart.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:20 IST

Narinder Batra explains the need to have high performance centres

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra on Wednesday explained the importance of having high-performance centres saying that India got to have those to grow in sports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:54 IST

Tendulkar requests Twitter to take action against account...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday requested Twitter India to take action against an account impersonating his son Arjun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:08 IST

No better feeling than to be back on the field: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from an injury, on Wednesday said that there is no better feeling than to be back on the field.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:45 IST

Hertha BSC name Jurgen Klinsmann as their new head coach

Berlin [Germany], Nov 27 (ANI): Jurgen Klinsmann has been named as Hertha BSC's new head coach after Ante Covic stepped down from the position.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:42 IST

Odisha to host Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Odisha will host the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023 and the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:39 IST

This is our biggest game: Abraham ahead of clash against Valencia

Leeds [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Valencia, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham said that it is their 'biggest game' of the season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:36 IST

It seems everything is falling into place for Liverpool: Micah Richards

Leeds [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said that Premier League toppers Liverpool are going through a favourable phase.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:21 IST

Syed Modi International Championship: Prannoy, Sourabh, Lakshya...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:13 IST

India-West Indies 1st T20I shifted to Hyderabad from Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The first T20I of the upcoming series against West Indies will now be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:49 IST

Root has everyone's backing: Ben Stokes

London [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Despite suffering a massive defeat at the hands of New Zealand, England's Ben Stokes said that the skipper Joe Root has everyone's backing.

Read More
iocl