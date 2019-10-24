Cricket fraternity wishes Wriddhiman Saha on 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha turned 35 on Thursday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday superman @Wriddhipops. May you continue to fly like you do on the field and make us proud.. have a great year ahead. bless you."



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the wicket-keeper.

"Happy Birthday @Wriddhipops -Keep Stretching - Keep Catching #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted.



Mayank Agarwal wrote: "Happy Birthday, @Wriddhipops.May you catch lots of wickets and even more luck & happiness throughout the year. Have a great day."



"Wishing you a very happy birthday @Wriddhipops Da," tweeted Kuldeep Yadav.



Saha was picked for the West Indies tour but did not get a chance to play. He got his chance against South Africa in the home series in which he contributed 45 runs as he only got to bat in two innings. However, Saha made his presence felt by displaying his wicket-keeping skills in the series. (ANI)

