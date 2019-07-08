Cricket Ireland announces 14-member squad for Test against England

Dublin [Ireland], July 8 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the 14-man squad for the upcoming historic Test against England at Lord's.

In the coming week, Ireland will play their maiden Test match against England which will be a historic moment for the team.

William Porterfield will lead the team for the only game. The 14 players who will be traveling to England are -- William Porterfield (Captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.



The Irish team will also play the warm-up game against Middlesex 2nd XI on July 18.

"The historic nature of this Test match will not be lost on anyone, however, the players will not be overawed by the occasion. I think we demonstrated the fight and talent we possess in the recent ODI against England at Malahide, and I expect the players will look to be just as competitive in the Test arena," Andrew White, National Men's Selector said.

"We have stated all along that as Selectors we are looking for players not only in-form but displaying consistent performances, and I believe we have selected a squad that reflects this. It's also a squad that balances experience and emerging talent, which is necessary in looking to the future in this format of the game. This may only be our third Test, but we have 11 more to play over the next three years and our two Tests to date have shown glimpses of the potential we possess," he added.

Ireland have played only two Test matches so far. They made their Test debut last year against Pakistan. After that, they only played a single Test game against Afghanistan.

Ireland will play the Test match against England on July 24. (ANI)

