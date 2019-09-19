Ireland women's team coach Ed Joyce
Cricket Ireland appoints Ed Joyce as head coach for women's team

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:30 IST

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 19 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has announced former cricketer Ed Joyce as the permanent head coach of the women's cricket team on a two-year contract.
The 40-year-old took over as interim head coach in June 2019 and took the women's team to the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. He has been involved in the international coaching set-up with the Irish men's, women's and performance pathway teams since he announced his international retirement in May 2018.
Speaking at Malahide Cricket Club, Joyce said: "It's a great time to have been offered this opportunity, and I had no hesitation in accepting the role as full-time. The part-time contracts introduced this year, the rise in profile of women's cricket and women's sport in general, and the investment in facilities and support structures around the senior team all point to a commitment from Cricket Ireland to grow the game and lift our standards to compete on the world stage."
"The standard of women's cricket amongst the top tier nations has grown immensely in the last five years, and we know that to remain competitive that we need to continue to build our domestic structures, and invest in skills and fitness levels. In addition, we will be working overwinter on individual game plans for the players. We have experimented a fair bit over the last few months with roles and positions within the squad, and with more time we will start to see the benefits of this come through," he added.
Joyce played 78 ODI games in which he amassed 2622 runs while in 18 T20Is he scored 405 runs. He featured in one Test for Ireland in which he scored 47 runs.
Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said: "We are delighted that Ed has accepted the role on a permanent basis. We wish Ed well in the role, but we know that if he can bring a fraction of the skill, knowledge and personal determination he developed as a player to this role, then we will be very fortunate to have his leadership and influence guiding the women's squad in coming years." (ANI)

