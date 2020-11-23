Cricket Ireland signs new ground rights deal with ITW Consulting

Dublin [Ireland], November 23 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Monday announced ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd as ground rights holder for international home matches until 2022.

"The agreement covers five home series that are expected to be played from 2021 to 2022, and will see ITW responsible for negotiating sponsor deals covering in-ground signage, 3D mats and boundary ropes. Brands will be able to leverage the exposure created through the global broadcast of men's internationals, with an estimated reach in the hundreds of millions of viewers," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.



In July 2020, ITW was announced as the Ireland men's shirt sponsorship rights holder and official sponsorship consultancy partner, and have previously held the ground rights in Ireland in 2018 for the men's Test match against Pakistan and the T20I series against India.

"It is a demonstration of confidence in the strength and growth of Irish cricket to see this deal agreed during what is still an uncertain time for live sport around the world. Bhairav and the team at ITW have proven to be engaged and supportive partners, helping to drive commercial activity that is necessary to see Cricket Ireland and the sport in general to move forward through these difficult times," Dennis Cousins, Commercial Director for Cricket Ireland, said.

"Saying that, the strength and attractiveness of Irish cricket shouldn't be under-estimated -- the broadcast reach of our men's home internationals in 2019 alone was approximately 429 million viewers -- and with World Cup runners-up New Zealand and South Africa amongst sides visiting our shores in the next two years, this is an exciting time for cricket in Ireland," he added. (ANI)

