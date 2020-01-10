Cricket is insignificant when it comes to matters like bushfires: Aaron Finch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): "Cricket is insignificant when it comes to matters like bushfires," said Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch when asked whether the country will celebrate if they win the upcoming three-match ODI series against India.

"Obviously it is unfortunate as to what is happening in Australia, our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the bushfires. At the end of the day, cricket is very insignificant when it comes to this, the loss of life taking place," Finch told reporters on Friday ahead of the series against India.

"As players, we can only hope of showcasing good performances for our side, and hopefully it gives the people something to smile about," he added.

Wildfires have been raging across Australia for months, killing 23 people, burning about 6 million hectares (23,000 square miles) of bushland and killing a billion animals.

Naval and air rescue operations were launched last week as mass evacuations of towns at risk of being engulfed by flames got underway.

Earlier today, the 'Baggy Green' cap that former Australian spinner Shane Warne put up for auction for donating the amount to the bushfire relief fund, was sold for more than AUD 1 million.

It went for twice the amount of a Don Bradman cap in 2003.

Warne joined a growing list of cricketers, who are raising money for the bushfire victims. Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have already announced that they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) to support the bushfire victims.

Athletes from other sports too joined the movement as tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic decided to donate 25,000 dollars each for Australia's bushfire relief fund. (ANI)

