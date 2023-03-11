Cricket South Africa announces Men's Contracts List for 2023-24

Cape Town [South Africa], March 11 (ANI): Cricket South Africa made an official announcement about their men's central contracts for the year 2023-34 on Saturday. There are a total number of 20 players on the list, which also features some new names.

This year the board has increased the number of contracted players from 16 to 20 to accommodate new players and have a wider pool for white and red-ball selection. Three players from last year miss out: Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius.

Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen, who was not retained last year earned a contract upgrade along with Wayne Parnell. Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton have been awarded their maiden central contracts for South Africa.

CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki expressed his enthusiasm about the new contracts. "We are really excited by the mix of experienced and younger players that have been contracted this season as we continue to build a world-class outfit under the leadership of red and white-ball head coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter," as quoted by ICC.

Echoing similar sentiments, Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added, "The number of contracted players has increased from 16 to 20 this season to ensure that we have a wider pool of white-ball specialists and Test players.



"We look forward to seeing them compete at the highest level in what is an important next 12 months for the limited-overs and Test sides, with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup taking place later this year as well as the start of the new World Test Championship cycle," quoted by ICC.

South Africa is looking forward to an exciting schedule this year with Australia touring the country in August-September ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. After the World Cup, the Proteas will host India at home in December-January and then finish the season with an away tour to New Zealand in February 2024.

Proteas Men's Contracted Squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen. (ANI)