Cricket South Africa announces squad for India's tour

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:13 IST

No conflict of interest in Rahul Dravid case: Ravi Thodge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Ravi Thodge, member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), said that there was no Conflict of Interest in the appointment of former India cricketer Rahul Dravid as the National Cricket Academy's head.