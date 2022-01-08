Cricket South Africa refuses to give NOC to players for PSL

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 8 (ANI): Proteas players will not be able to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) as NOCs for South African cricketers have been rejected to prioritise domestic tournaments.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 winners Karachi Kings in the opening match of PSL on January 27.

Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket, said Proteas players need to be available for the national team keeping in mind the upcoming tours.



"It is true that contracted members of the proteas team had their NOCs for the Pakistan Super League refused due to the Proteas international schedule and domestic competitions which must always be prioritised," ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"With an away tour to New Zealand and a home tour against Bangladesh, our contracted players have to be available for their national team duties first and foremost. The same applies with regard to our domestic franchise tournaments which will be starting up soon," he added.

The former South Africa skipper said CSA will approve NOCs if the scheduling of tournaments doesn't clash with the Proteas tour.

"If and when opportunities in other international T20 tournaments arise and the timings and fixtures do not clash with our own, CSA will happily approve NOCs, as we have always done in the past," said Smith.

Coming to PSL, after Karachi, which will host 15 matches from January 27 to February 7, action will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining 15 league matches and the four play-offs will be played from February 10-27. (ANI)

