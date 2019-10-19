Cricket tournament organised in Siliguri for visually-impaired players

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): For the first time in Siliguri, a cricket tournament has been organised for the visually-impaired players.

It is a two-day tournament which began on Saturday with the motive to encourage such players to participate in such games and make a career in sports.

The tournament is being organised by Siligur's sports fraternity.

"Siliguri Cricket Lovers Welfare Association and Siliguri Unique Social Welfare Society have jointly organised this tournament. Blind people are not behind and they can also play sports." said organiser, Kaushik Ghosh.

Bikash Barman, a participant, said: "The cricket tournament which is being organised for us is very good and I am thankful to those people who have thought about us."

Another player, Jitendra Thakur, said: "It is a very good thing that this has been organised."

A spectator, Sunanda Dutta, said "I am feeling very good that they are playing. I want to tell the society that they should not neglect blind people because they can also do a lot of things. They need society's support and we are with them."

Three teams from North Bengal will take part in this tournament, which is being held at the Siliguri College ground. (ANI)

