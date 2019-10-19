The two-day tournament began on Saturday.
The two-day tournament began on Saturday.

Cricket tournament organised in Siliguri for visually-impaired players

Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:47 IST

By Tarak Sarkar
Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): For the first time in Siliguri, a cricket tournament has been organised for the visually-impaired players.
It is a two-day tournament which began on Saturday with the motive to encourage such players to participate in such games and make a career in sports.
The tournament is being organised by Siligur's sports fraternity.
"Siliguri Cricket Lovers Welfare Association and Siliguri Unique Social Welfare Society have jointly organised this tournament. Blind people are not behind and they can also play sports." said organiser, Kaushik Ghosh.
Bikash Barman, a participant, said: "The cricket tournament which is being organised for us is very good and I am thankful to those people who have thought about us."
Another player, Jitendra Thakur, said: "It is a very good thing that this has been organised."
A spectator, Sunanda Dutta, said "I am feeling very good that they are playing. I want to tell the society that they should not neglect blind people because they can also do a lot of things. They need society's support and we are with them."
Three teams from North Bengal will take part in this tournament, which is being held at the Siliguri College ground. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:40 IST

Real Madrid name 19-man squad for RCD Mallorca clash

Madrid [Spain], Oct 19 (ANI): Real Madrid on Saturday announced 19-man squad for upcoming La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:42 IST

Amanda Wellington's boyfriend proposes her after match victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Amanda Wellington on Saturday was left speechless as her boyfriend Tayler proposed her soon after her team -- Adelaide Strikers Women -- registered a victory in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:24 IST

Government does not involve in process of selection: Kiren...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the government does not involve in the process of selection of players.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Chelsea FC names Arjun Kapoor as their brand ambassador for India

Chelsea [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): Chelsea football club on Saturday named the Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as their official brand ambassador for India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:44 IST

We were definitely better than previous Test, says Anrich Nortje...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): After the day one of the third Test came to an end against India, South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje said his team played better than the previous Test.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:43 IST

Ajinkya Rahane showed great intent: Vikram Rathour

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday said that Ajinkya Rahane showed great intent on day one of the third Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:39 IST

Kiren Rijiju felicitates Indian women boxers

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday felicitated Indian women boxers for their brilliant performance at the Women's World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:23 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Play called off due to rain

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Play was called off on Day One of the third Test match between India and South Africa due to rain at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:36 IST

India vs South Africa Test: Play suspended due to bad light

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Play was suspended due to bad light on the first day of the third Test match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:14 IST

World Military Games: Boxers get India off to winning start

Wuhan [China], Oct 19 (ANI): Boxers helped the Indian contingent to get off to a winning start on Saturday in the ongoing World Military Games at Wuhan in China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:48 IST

Wish you were BCCI president while yo-yo test was in demand:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Sourav Ganguly on his election as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

Rohit Sharma breaks Shimron Hetmyer's record of most sixes in Test series

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.

Read More
iocl