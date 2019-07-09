Cricket West Indies (CWI) logo
Cricket West Indies (CWI) logo

Cricket West Indies announces player contracts for 2019-20

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:09 IST

Saint John's [Antigua], July 9 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced player contracts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.
The number of all-format contracts on the men's side have now increased from four to seven with Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul joining those in the Test and One-Day International formats captain Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach on the list.
A total of 19 men have been retained for the upcoming contract year which runs from July 1 this year to June 30 2020, including first-timers Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas, all members of the West Indies squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales, along with left-handed opener John Campbell.
A total of 15 women - an increase of three - have also earned central contracts that run for the same period, including veteran all-rounder Stacy-Ann King, fellow left-hander Kycia Knight and newcomers Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Karishma Ramharack.
Contracts were offered to players who have achieved consistent performances for the West Indies throughout the evaluation period of April 1 last year to March 31 this year, and players who the selection panel believes will feature in the squads for all matches in the respective formats over the next contract year.
CWI Board policy allows up to 22 contracts to be offered each contract year to West Indies men's players, so the Selection Panel may decide to offer additional central contracts throughout the year.
This is the third year that CWI will award central contracts to West Indies men under three different categories.
The full list of contracted players are:
West Indies Men centrally-contracted players for 2019-20
All-Format Contracts: Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.
Test match Contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.
ODI Contracts: Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas.
New players offered contracts for 2019-20
Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican
West Indies Women centrally-contracted players for 2019-20
Players who retained contracts: Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor
New players offered contracts for 2019-20: Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:19 IST

Calmness behind Kohli's captaincy is Dhoni: Monty Panesar

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes the calmness behind India captain Virat Kohli is veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:54 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: New Zealand win toss, choose to bat first

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): New Zealand on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:41 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Old Trafford to be 'no fly zone' for...

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): As India lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday, the airspace over Old Trafford, the venue of the match, will remain closed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:17 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Hema Malini wishes 'all the best' to team India

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Hema Malini, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, on Tuesday cheered for India and wished the team luck, ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:11 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Overcast conditions at Manchester ahead of...

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): The sky is overcast with dark grey clouds at Old Trafford- the venue of India-New Zealand clash as the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played later on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:36 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Relive last five ODIs between India-New Zealand

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): As India take on New Zealand in the semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, let us look at the last five ODIs between both the teams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:34 IST

CWC'19: Sports Minister sends good wishes to team India for semi-final

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju said that he has sent the good wishes to the Indian cricket team on Tuesday, ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:05 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Fans across country pray for India's win...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As India take on New Zealand in the semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, cricket lovers across the country are praying for the Men in Blue's victory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 10:49 IST

CWC'19: Ravi Shastri lauds India's performance ahead of semis

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India head coach, Ravi Shastri, lauded team India's performance ahead of the India-New Zealand semi-final match on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 10:01 IST

Chattisgarh: Specially-abled Toran wins 3 medals at World Yoga...

Mahasamund (Chattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Specially-abled boy, Toran Yadav won three medals at 4th World Yoga Festival and Championship, held at Bulgaria recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:09 IST

BCCI acting president CK Khanna lauds Men in Blue's consistency

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna lauded the team's performance in the group stage and he hoped that the side would p

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Read More
iocl