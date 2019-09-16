CoA chief Vinod Rai
CoA chief Vinod Rai

Cricket will not suffer for non compliance association: Vinod Rai

By Nitin Srivastava (ANI) | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Cricket will not suffer for non-compliance association and will run as it is, even if it not compliance as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constitution, said Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Monday.
As per the last date of giving compliance to the CoA, two big state associations still have not come to the COA. Haryana and Tamil Nadu are the associations, which still have not given compliance. September 12 was the last date.
"It's their choice. They haven't come to us," CoA chief Vinod Rai told ANI.
However, Rai denied commenting on whether both will lose their voting rights. "Cricket will not suffer. It will run as it is," he said.
COA DIRECTIONS
All state associations who have not already (a) submitted their amended constitutions for approval to the Committee of Administrators; and/or (b) appointed electoral officer for conducting the elections; and/or (c) issued the notice for conduct of elections, are required to complete all of the aforesaid on or before September 12, 2019.
The Committee of Administrators will neither take cognizance of any request for extension of time from state associations or their electoral officers who do not complete all of (a), (b) and (c), as provided above before the deadline of September 12, 2019 nor entertain any request to vet the constitution or amended version thereof submitted beyond the said deadline.
Also in the direction COA has said that the deadline for completion of elections of state associations is extended from September 14, 2019, to September 28, 2019. No further extensions will be feasible beyond September 28, 2019, since the notice of AGM for BCCI elections has to be issued 21 days prior to 22nd October which is September 30, 2019. The State Association are required to send the names of their representatives to the BCCI for the BCCI election on September 28, 2019. (ANI)

iocl