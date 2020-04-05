Cricketer Sushma Verma urges people to follow PM's appeal and light diyas, candles to fight COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian women cricket team's Sushma Verma on Sunday urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.

Verma took to Twitter and posted a video in which she said: "Hello everyone! I hope you all are safe at your home with your loved ones. It is a reminder of about tonight, what we have to do is turn off the lights of your home at 9 pm and light candles, diyas or mobile flashlights for nine minutes. Let's not cross the line of social distancing. It is just to challenge the darkness which is spread by coronavirus crisis."

The cricketer captioned the video as: "Its time to stand together to fight against Covid-19 and express our solidarity & commitment by lighting candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlights in balconies or doorsteps of our houses at 9pm today for 9 minutes. #Baje9Minutes @narendramodi @KirenRijiju @CMOFFICEHP."

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

