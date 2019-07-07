Cricketers bid farewell to Shoaib Malik

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 94-run victory for Bangladesh, Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik interacted with the media in a post-match conference and let the world know about his retirement from ODI cricket.

Malik tweeted about his decision to retire from the ODI format.

"Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all, #PakistanZindabad," Malik tweeted. As soon as Malik announced his decision, many cricketers took to the social-networking platform to congratulate the veteran on an astounding career.

"Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on wonderful ODI career, As Teammate enjoyed ur company, True ambassador of Pakistan Ur & as Fan of Pakistan Cricket would like to thank U for ur contributions in Pakistan Cricket, Good Luck for future Endeavours, Stay Blessed," Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez tweeted. "Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a commendable ODI career spanning over a couple of decades. You've made your country proud with all you have achieved & are a true ambassador to the Nation. I've enjoyed the times we have played together & wish you all the very best," former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tweeted. "Thank you @realshoaibmalik for all your guidance and support. May you continue to smile and laugh after your ODI retirement. Stay blessed brother. #ThankYouShoaibMalik," Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan tweeted. "What an amazing 10 years we've had together. You're someone who's built and rebuilt his career and always had a huge smile on his face. Will miss your presence in the dressing room and on the field. Sialkot ki shan, always stay happy my bro @realshoaibmalik," Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz tweeted. "It's been a pleasure playing with you Shoaib Bhai, you have been a great inspiration for many. Congratulations for all you have achieved. Good luck in the future! #PakistanZindabad #RiseAndRise #Respect," Pakistan batsman Babar Azam tweeted. Malik's wife Sania Mirza also tweeted applauding the cricketer's glorious career.

"Every story has an end, but in life, every ending is a new beginning' @realshoaibmalik, u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility. Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who ur," Mirza tweeted.

"I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan's last world cup match," Malik had said during a post-match conference.

Malik added that the retirement would allow him to spend more time with his family and focus on the T20 format.

"I am sad I am leaving this format of cricket that I once loved but happy that I would have more time to spend with my family," He added. "This will also allow me to focus on the T20s."

Malik made his ODI debut in October 1999. He was one of the last remaining active cricketers who had made their debut in the 20th century. The batsman was not a part of the playing XI on Friday where his team defeated Bangladesh by 94 runs. (ANI)