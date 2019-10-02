Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Cricketers hit out at Imran Khan for speaking of hatred

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for speaking hatred in his UN General Assembly speech.
During his UNGA speech, cricketer-turned-politician, Khan had said: "If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom."
"My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end, it will consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong, you hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Khan had added.
The speech exposed Khan to severe criticism from Indian cricketers.
Pacer Mohammad Shami took to Twitter and wrote: "Mahatma Gandhi spent his life spreading the message of love, harmony, and peace. @ImranKhanPTI from UN podium issued despicable threats and spoke of hatred. Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs & economic growth, not war & harbouring terrorism #india."
Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin said such a speech was least expected from a sportsperson.
"Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI's speech in the UN was less like the Cricketer we knew. This was least expected from a sportsperson! I really thought you would lead the change and make Pakistan terrorists free," Azharuddin wrote.
Bowler Irfan Pathan, in his tweet, said that as a fellow sportsperson, he expects Khan to promote peace.
"At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan's choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson, I expect him to promote peace," Pathan tweeted.
Backing Pathan's sentiments, Harbhajan Singh also posted the same tweet. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:02 IST

NBA brings first-ever floating basketball court in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The NBA brought to India the first-ever Floating Basketball Court in the Arabian Sea near Bandra Worli Sealink here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:02 IST

Mohammed Shami, Harbhajan Singh hit out at Imran Khan for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for speaking of hatred in his UN General Assembly speech.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:52 IST

Alyssa Healy scripts record of highest T20I score

Sydney [Australia], Oct 2 (ANI): Australia women batter Alyssa Healy scripted a record by scoring the highest-ever individual score in women's T20I at North Sydney Oval stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:19 IST

Pakistan announce 16-man squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 2 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced their 16-man squad which will compete against Sri Lanka for the T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:17 IST

New players also have fighting spirit in their DNA, says Senuran...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): South Africa bowler Senuran Muthusamy is unfazed with his team's 'legends' retiring from cricket saying that all the new players also have the fighting spirit in their DNA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:08 IST

General Body Meeting of BCCI members to take place on October 23

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Committee of Administrators (CoA) issued a notice to all the members of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a General Body Meeting which will take place at cricket-governing body's headquarters in Mumbai on October 23.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:23 IST

Vice President Naidu meets Jwala Gutta

Hyderabad [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met badminton player Jwala Gutta here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:09 IST

Training of your mind is vital, Rohit Sharma on opening innings...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma, who on Wednesday opened the team's innings for the first time in Test cricket, feels that training the mind is an imperative thing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:20 IST

First Test: Day one called off due to rain, India to resume from...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The opening day of the first Test match between India and South Africa was called off due to persistent rain after tea here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:10 IST

Cricket fraternity pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Many from the cricket fraternity on Wednesday paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:44 IST

First Test: Rain interrupts match between India and South Africa

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The opening day of the first Test match between India and South Africa was interrupted by rain after tea here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:57 IST

India vs South Africa Test: Rohit Sharma hits first century in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rohit Sharma smashed his first century as an opening batsman in the longest format of the game at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl