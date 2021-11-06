Cricketing world will miss Gayle's 'beautiful and colourful personality', says Dinesh Karthik

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): India batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said cricket world will miss "superstar" Chris Gayle as West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign came to end following the defeat against Australia.

Australia demolished West Indies in their final Super 12 match in Group 1 of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

"Ohhh @henrygayle you're such a superstar. The cricketing world will miss such a beautiful and colourful personality. Love the UNIVERSE BOSS. Adios and am sure life post this will be even more colourful n Fun," Karthik tweeted.

Unlike West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had clarified that the match against Australia would serve as his last outing in maroon, Gayle had not made clear his plans of international retirement.



Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said Gayle inspired a new generation of players.

"One of the greatest T20I players of all time! Congratulations on a wonderful career

@henrygayle. You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss," Afridi tweeted.

During the match, Gayle also hugged Australian batter, Mitchell Marsh, after dismissing him in their final Group 1 match of Super 12.

With this 8-wicket win, Aussies are now in a good position to make the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. David Warner and Marsh played the innings of 89* and 53 respectively as Australia chased the target of 158 in 16.2 overs. (ANI)

