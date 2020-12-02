CSA all set for Women Super League 3.0 player draft

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 2 (ANI): In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket South Africa (CSA) will conduct a virtual Women Super League 3.0 draft without players, guests, and media on Thursday.

Coaches of the respective teams will announce the draft picks live on CSA's Youtube page and top prospects will take part remotely.

South Africa's premier Women's T20 competition, with star names set to light up the tournament to be held at Six Gun Grill Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from December 14 to 16.



"The WSL T20 tournament focuses on the development of girls' and women's cricket at a high-performance level. The draft will see the blend of Momentum Proteas, under-19, and top-performing provincial cricket players from all over South Africa coming together for this great spectacle to showcase their skills," CSA said in a statement.

The draft will see 13 rounds in total, each team will select one player per round, thus there are four players drafted per round. The initial pick order for the first two rounds is determined by the team's finishing position at the end of the previous season.

In this case, the Coronation finished in first place last season and thus select first. Picking second are the Duchesses, who were last season's runner's up. Selecting third are the Starlights, with the Thistles taking the final pick.

"WSL 3.0 draft is a perfect opportunity for players who have performed admirably in the last cricket calendar year to be rewarded for their hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft," said CSA Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender.

"Safeguarding the health and well-being of our players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general cricket community is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our production team, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honours these accomplished female cricketers," he added. (ANI)

