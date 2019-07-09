CSA announces Emerging Proteas women's home tour

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 9 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the limited-over series for Proteas women's emerging team against Bangladesh.

The tour, scheduled from July 23 to August 4, consists three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20Is. The series will be hosted by South Africa.

CSA High-Performance Manager Vincent Barnes in a statement said the series will help in preparation for two ICC tournaments lined up in next two years.

"There is a lot of cricket coming up for the Proteas women's team over the next two years, with the ICC T20 World Cup next year and the ICC Women's World Cup in 2021. So, it is important to ensure the development pipeline continues to produce and that is where the Emerging side will prove to be pivotal," Barnes said.

"We have seen the likes of Nondumiso Shangase, Faye Tunnecliffe, and Sinalo Jafta make their breakthroughs from the programme, going on to earn their national colours, so that is promising for the future," Barnes added.

The team will be announced in due course of time.

Current assistant coach of the South Africa women's team, Salieg Nackerdien has been appointed as the head coach of the emerging team. Former Proteas women all-rounder and current KwaZulu-Natal women's coach Dinesha Devnarain has been selected as the assistant coach. (ANI)

