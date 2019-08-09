Cricket South Africa (CSA) logo
CSA announces Enoch Nkwe as interim team director

Aug 09, 2019

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 9 (ANI): Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the appointment of Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director for the upcoming T20 and Test Series against India.
The former Highveld Lions head coach Nkwe had an impressive record of bringing the winning culture back to the Johannesburg-based outfit.
In his first season as mentor he led the franchise to two trophies (CSA T20 Challenge and 4-Day Franchise Series). In addition, he led the Jozi Stars to the inaugural Mzansi Super League title. With the appointment, he will be afforded the opportunity to appoint the coaching staff that will work alongside him in India.
On being appointed as interim Director, Nkwe expressed his appreciation for the opportunity.
"It is a tremendous honour and privilege to lead the Proteas as the interim team director. It is a special moment for me and my family and I will do my best to make a difference in this interim period. I am extremely excited about the challenge that lies ahead and I am looking forward to meeting all players and staff," Nkwe said in an official statement.
"Thanks also to Cricket South Africa for giving me this opportunity and hopefully we will return from India with positive results," he added.
According to the new structure of the CSA, the head coach's position now becomes team director.
Earlier, CSA announced the dynamic structure on Sunday in the team in which the team manager had given the authority to appoint his staff as well as the captains.
The team manager will further appoint his coaching staff as well as the captain(s) of the Proteas, the coaches, the medical staff and the administrative staff will all report directly to the team manager, said the CSA in a statement.
In terms of the new structure the team manager, similar to football-style structures, will report to the (acting) Director of Cricket who will in turn report to the Chief Executive.
The acting Director of Cricket, Corrie Van Zyl, who has been tasked with filling the vacant post, has been on the lookout for candidates for the position following the restructure of the national men's team.
"We are pleased to announce Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director of the Standard Bank Proteas for the tour to India. His appointment is as a result of his merits and balanced approach and is someone who compliments the direction that will be taken by the team going forward," Zyl said.
The South Africa tour of India will consist of three T20Is and three Test matches starting from September 15. (ANI)

