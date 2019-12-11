CSA announces U19 World Cup squad, Bryce Parsons to lead

Dubai [UAE], Dec 11 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Bryce Parsons will lead the team in the premier tournament which is scheduled to take place in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

Lawrence Mahatlane, head coach of the team, called Bryce a natural leader.

"Bryce is a natural leader. The tone that he has set and the growth we have seen over the last couple of months, it was very natural for us to back him as a leader. He captained the side throughout the winter and we have seen a lot of growth in him, not only tactically, but also as a person. Hopefully, he will keep doing the country proud," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Mahatlane as saying.

CSA's under-19 selection convener, Victor Mpitsang, said they have chosen a well-balanced squad.

"I feel we have chosen a well-balanced squad that has good leadership potential in its ranks as well. Having a player who has experienced a previous ICC under-19 World Cup tournament in Gerald Coetzee also brings significant advantages of its own," Mpitsang said.

"The advantage of playing at home also brings extra confidence into our ranks, particularly as the team has a good programme of competitive youth ODIs leading into the tournament," he added.

South Africa U-19 squad: Bryce Parsons (capt), Khanya Cotani (vice-capt), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren. (ANI)

