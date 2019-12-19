CSA appoints Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant

Cape Town [South Africa], Dec 18 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced that Charl Langeveldt will be the bowling consultant of the men's team.

Langeveldt had made 72 One Day International appearances for the South Africa scalping 100 wickets.

CSA Acting Chief Executive, Dr Jacques Faul said that he is grateful to Bangladesh Cricket Board as well as their Chief Executive Officer for reliving Langeveldt so that he could join the South African team.

"I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Standard Bank Proteas," Jacques Faul said in a statement

The 45-year-old had earlier served as the bowling coaching from 2015 to 2017 before joining Afghanistan as a consultant.

The right-handed fast bowler has also worked with Bangladesh national cricket team under Russell Domingo before joining the Proteas.

He made his debut against Kenya at Kimberely in 2001. (ANI)

