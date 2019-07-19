Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald (Photo/ ICC Twitter)
Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

CSA congratulates Allan Donald on being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:06 IST

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 19 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday congratulated former bowler Allan Donald for being inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame in London.
Only two Proteas' players -- Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock -- have achieved this honour before Donald.
CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe, while congratulating Donald, said: "Congratulations to Allan on this significant honour that deservedly recognizes him as one of the all-time legends of the game."
"None of us will ever forget his memorable opening delivery of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground in the Proteas first ever match in this famous tournament against Australia in 1992."
Moroe also recalled Donald's performance in their first-ever ODI which they played against India back in 1991.
"Indeed, if you go further back, he claimed a 'fifer', including an opening spell of 3/11, in our first-ever ODI against India in 1991. He set the standard for others to follow and has been a proud standard-bearer of the Proteas brand ever since," he said.
Donald had 330 and 272 wickets in the Test and ODI cricket respectively. Moreover, he was the first South African to take 300 Test wickets and 200 ODI wickets.
He had spent 596 days as the number one ranked Test bowler during the 1998-1999 season. He also peaked at number two in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.
Moroe concluded by saying: "He has undoubtedly been the inspiration to the successive generations of world-class fast bowlers South Africa has produced ever since. He has once again made us all very proud and we extend our heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him."
ICC announced three inductees on Thursday -- former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick being the other two. (ANI)

