CSA name 25-player for women's training camp ahead of limited-series against Pakistan

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 20 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced a 25-member squad including four new additions to the women's national team roster for the training camp ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

Proteas will head into the training camp from January 8 -14, 2021 led by head coach, Hilton Moreeng. The final squad will then be announced on January 15 along with the South African Emerging side that will play Pakistan in a warm-up encounter.

Pakistan women's team will tour South Africa to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting January 20.

The squad includes newcomers Nobulumko Baneti, Evodia Yekile, Jenay Winster and Khayakazi Mathe who performed with aplomb at the recent Women Super League T20 held in Cape Town.



Twenty-one of the 25 players boast prior international experience and the group includes experienced campaigners like Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt and Ayabong Khaka who all displayed their maturity and led with distinction in the WSLT20 competition.

"I am very much pleased about getting to training camp in January and working with all of the players that have been selected to attend the training camp in Durban," said Moreeng in a statement.

"We have an excellent mixture of veteran Proteas and some exciting younger players who possess amazing talent. Personally, I am appreciative of the opportunity to return to international cricket and the commitment from our players to continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved.

"Selecting 18 players from this group will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to engaging with all of the players, representing our country and doing so in a manner that all Cricket fans in our country will hopefully rally behind," he added.

Momentum Proteas squad for the training camp: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Maria Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Lara Goodall, Andrie Steyn, Robyn Searle, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase, Nobulumko Baneti, Khayakazi Mathe, Evodia Yekile, Marizanne Kapp, Jenay Winster, Kirstie Thompson. (ANI)

