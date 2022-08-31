CSA reveal name of domestic T20 league as "SA20"

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 31 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday unveiled the new name of their domestic T20I league as "SA20".

The SA20 identity is founded on vibrant, bold, and energetic iconography, all the dynamic elements synonymous with T20 cricket. The XX - roman numerals for the number 20-represent T20 cricket's dynamic wagon wheel, a key indicator of runs being scored, and bring to life the flair and thrill expected in the competition. The striking colours of cyan, navy and green are symbolic to the world of cricket - day, night and the 22 yards.

League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, said in a statement that SA20 will be a competition for everyone. "Today is another significant day as we officially unveil the SA20. We selected a name for its simplicity and something that can be uniquely ours as we enter this new and exciting phase of cricket in South Africa. Dropping the T in T20 cricket shows our intention to be different. We want to change the game for our players and for our fans, and most importantly, create a League that all South Africans can be a part of."



The SA20 has attracted some of T20 cricket's global stars including Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan and Moeen Ali to add to the list of world-class contracted Proteas players.

The next important milestone for the SA20 will be the player auction taking place on September 19. The player registrations closed on Sunday evening with a positive show of interest from players around the world and from established and young South African talent.

"The countdown to January 2023 gets more thrilling with each major milestone that we cross and today is another step towards that first ball being bowled. We hope fans will be able to relate to our brand as we work towards making the SA20 a world-class tournament South Africans can be proud of," Smith added. (ANI)

