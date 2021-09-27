CSK's den likely to be Team India's home for T20 WC; Support staff to land in Dubai on Oct 2

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The T20 World Cup is set to start two days after the final of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in Oman and UAE. And the Indian team is likely to stay at Chennai Super Kings' team hotel for the IPL -- Th8 Palm. The BCCI has zeroed in on the hotel as the home for the Indian team for the duration of the showpiece event.

While the Indian team will play its first game on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan, the players are already in the UAE playing the IPL and they will be joined by the support staff in Dubai on October 2.

"The Indian team is likely to stay at Th8 Palm. The deal is yet to be finalized, but this one has been zeroed in on. As for the coaching staff, they are set to arrive around October 2 and undergo six-day quarantine before they can be a part of the T20 World Cup bubble," sources in the know of developments told ANI.

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia -- making up Group A -- will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22.

The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on October 23. The second round of the tournament -- the Super12 stage -- will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on October 30. It will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Pakistan then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26, in a tough start for the 2009 champions. Afghanistan begin their campaign on October 25 at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round. It will conclude on November 8, with India taking on the second placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A. The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final. (ANI)