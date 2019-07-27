Curran, Leach improve ranking after one-off Test

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): After winning the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Friday, England players Sam Curran and Jack Leach have significantly improved in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

In a low-scoring Test that saw Ireland earn the early honours, spinner Leach's knock of 92 on being promoted to open the innings after coming in at number 11 in the first innings, saw him not only winning the Player of the Match award but also gaining 57 places to reach 117th position.

Curran has gained in all three lists, moving up three places to 52nd among batsmen after scores of 18 and 37 and advancing six places to 67th with a first-innings haul of three for 28. His efforts have also lifted him eight places to 23rd among all-rounders.

Stuart Broad has moved up one place to 18th after finishing with seven wickets in the match, while Chris Woakes's second innings haul of 6/17 has helped him retain 33rd position among the bowlers.

Ireland, who ensured a dramatic start to the four-day Test as they bowled England out for only 85, saw quite a few of their bowlers move up the rankings.

New-ball bowler Tim Murtagh has gained 25 places to reach 41st position after his impressive haul of 5/13 in the first innings while Stuart Thompson up 11 places to 53rd and Boyd Rankin up 21 places to 84th have advanced in the bowlers' list.

In the ranking for batsmen, Andy Balbirnie moves up 27 places to 115th, Paul Stirling gained 18 places to 144th and opener James McCollum up eight places to 147th have made their way up.

England captain Joe Root slipped a place to seventh after the Test against Ireland but will be hoping to work his way towards the top while new-ball bowler James Anderson will be looking to wrest back the top place from Australia's Pat Cummins after missing the one-off Test at Lord's.

Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner, currently in fourth and sixth positions, too have the chance of improving their rankings, while Nathan Lyon will be looking to move up again after being overtaken by Broad.

In the ICC Test Team Rankings, England remain in the fourth position with 105 points after winning the match while Ireland have yet to win a point after three matches.

England's players will get a chance to improve their rankings in the upcoming Ashes when they take on some of the best in the business.

In the upcoming Ashes, Australia will overtake England to the fourth position with a series win while England can gain up to six points and move up the table.

Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1. (ANI)

