Cuttack ODI: India win toss, elects to bowl first against West Indies

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the third ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday.

The series is levelled at 1-1, and today's match will be the series decider. India made one change in the playing eleven, as Navdeep Saini will make his ODI debut and replaced injured Deepak Chahar.

On the other hand, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard opted to play with the same eleven as in the last game.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Piere, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

