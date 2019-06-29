CWC '19: Ahead of England clash, Pietersen urges India not to drop Vijay Shankar

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): "Dear Virat & Ravi - please don't drop Vijay Shankar. I think he's coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow's game. Don't think about Pant. He needs another 3 weeks prep before I think he can get into your World Cup side. Thanks, boys," Pietersen tweeted.



It may be noted that Pietersen has been vouching for Rishabh Pant since the start of the World Cup.

As soon as Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Pietersen suggested that Pant should be brought in and he should play at number four from the word go.

"Shikha OUT the World Cup. Get Pant on the plane ASAP. KL Rahul to open and Pant at number 4," Pietersen had tweeted.



England is in a spot of bother in the tournament as they find themselves in a must-win situation against India. England currently has eight points from seven matches.

Pakistan are playing against Afghanistan today and if the former is able to defeat the latter, they would go ahead of England in the tournament standings.

Currently, England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are all in contention for the semi-final berth and if England loses their match against India, they would find it really difficult to progress to the knock-out stage.

On the other hand, India are placed at the second place in the tournament standings with 11 points from seven matches and they are the only undefeated team in the tournament.

India takes on England on June 30 in Edgbaston. (ANI)